TikTok tells LA-based workers to use personal or sick time if they can't work from home due to the wildfires

Devastating wildfires affecting at least 45 square miles in California are already believed to have burnt 1,300 properties, but TikTok is saying workers affected by the blazes should use their personal/sick days if they’re unable to work from home.
This is despite the fact its LA office is closed due to power outages caused by related winds, rendering working from home the only current option for local workers.
Employees left without power, Internet connections or even homes are now having to eat into their limited time off to pick up the pieces, according to TechCrunch reporting.
The company reportedly confirmed to workers its office would remain closed from January 8 to January 12, but rather than giving workers time off, they’re being asked to work remotely. TikTik is believed to have a three-day office-working mandate in place.
An HR representative shared a link to the company’s paid sick and safe leave program in one message – workers in the area are given 10 such days off per year as well as 15 paid time off days for vacations and such like.
However, because there is said to be no flexibility in the hybrid working setup, poorly workers must either continue to attend the office or use one of their limited sick days to take time off, rendering them a precious resource that workers try to save for emergencies.
A company spokesperson told TechCrunch: “The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority… In light of current circumstances, our offices have been closed since Tuesday and will remain so for as long as necessary. While employees who can work from home safely are encouraged to do so, we also recognize the unique challenges this situation may present and are committed to supporting our team with flexibility if they are unable to work remotely at this time.”
TechRadar Pro has asked TikTok to add further context, but we did not receive an immediate response.
