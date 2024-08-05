This tiny USB flash drive is a ridiculously fast external SSD designed with Apple ProRes files in mind — but I'm definitely not sure about its design

Adata has introduced a new external SSD which supports USB 3.2 Gen2 (USB 10Gbps) and is backward compatible with USB 2.0. The SC750 offers read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s and features a built-in Type-C connector, allowing for direct connection to mobile phones and tablets without the need for a cable.

The SC750's design focuses on portability and performance, making it a practical companion for those who frequently work on the go. It inherits the same design as Adata's popular SE880 model but in a smaller package: 53.0 x 27.5 x 11.89mm (2.09 x 1.08 x 0.47 inches).

One of the key features of the SC750 is its ability to record and upload high-definition videos instantly. The drive is designed for mobile use, allowing users to connect directly to their devices and start transferring files without any setup. This will be is particularly beneficial for professionals who need to manage large files efficiently.

Apple ProRes video recording

It supports recording Apple ProRes videos directly from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, bypassing phone storage and streamlining the workflow for video editing and transfers. This ability to record directly to the external SSD reduces the time needed to transfer and edit large videos or documents, offering a practical alternative to pricey high-capacity phone models.

The SC750 is also compatible with various operating systems and platforms, including macOS and Windows 10/11.

Despite its undoubted advantages, the SC750's design does raise one concern for me. The drive's weight, while light at 11.15g / 0.39oz, may put additional stress on the USB connector, potentially leading to wear and tear over time. This issue is something users might need to consider, especially if the drive is frequently connected and disconnected.

The SC750 is available in Black Titanium and two capacities: 500GB and 1,000GB, although a 2,000GB version is expected to launch in Q3 so you might want to wait for that if you produce and store a lot of content. All versions come with a global three-year limited warranty.

