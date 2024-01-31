I challenge anyone to find a better USB flash drive for less than $70 — Adata's latest storage device is so fast I wonder why even bother about external SSDs
Adata’s Elite UE800 USB 3.2 Gen2 Flash Drive offers 1TB of storage
There are some fantastic external SSDs available to purchase for reasonable prices, but unless you really need a lot of storage, you might be wasting your money buying one when a USB flash drive will suffice.
Not just any USB flash drive, of course. If you’re looking to replace an external SSD with it you’ll obviously be on the hunt something that’s fast, offers a decent amount of storage, and comes at a price that won’t cost the earth. Sounds unlikely? Let me introduce you to Adata’s Elite UE800 1TB USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 Flash Drive.
The UE800 boasts a read/write speed of up to 1000MB/s, which is a staggering ten times faster than the average USB 3.2 Gen1 drive. This speed, coupled with a bandwidth of up to 10Gb/s, allows for instantaneous reading and writing of files, both large and small.
Shockingly affordable
The UE800 is backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices and can be used with a broad range of devices, including PCs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
Adata has also addressed the perennial issue of lost covers or caps with the UE800's sliding connector design. The USB Type-C connector can be easily extended or retracted single-handedly, doing away with the need for cumbersome covers.
What sets the UE800 apart from its competition, however, is its price. No other device offering 1GB/s speed comes close to matching the UE800's sub-$70 price point.
If you’re not still not convinced, then take a look at our 5/5 review here.
You can buy the drive from Amazon now. Should you require more storage than 1TB, there’s also a 2TB version available for $142.21.
More from TechRadar Pro
- The are our picks of the best flash drives around right now
- We've also rounded up the best secure drives
- I want to buy a 1TB USB Flash Drive - what steps should I take?
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
Japan finally gives up on 1.44MB floppy disk drives, 50 years after they went on sale — but there's no sign of Microsoft removing the iconic 'Save' floppy icon from Office just yet
LIfe's beyond consumers for Life's Good — LG is looking to transform itself into a B2B giant as it eyes smart factories for its future growth
Most Popular
By Rob Dwiar
By Rhys Wood
By Rhys Wood
By Rhys Wood