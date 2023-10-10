I want to buy a 1TB USB Flash Drive: Here are the 9 thumb disks I’m considering for Amazon October Prime Big Deals Day
Between premium price tags and dodgy brands with dubious value, finding the right deal can be tricky
1TB flash drives will be one of the hottest selling storage products for Amazon Prime Day 2023 October Big Deals but one of the most fraught with danger as there’s a lot of fake USB flash drives being sold. I’m keeping tabs all the genuine ones and have tracked the ones I’ve considered worthy.
If you’re in the same boat as me and are in doubt, feel free to send me an email and I’ll tell you straight away whether it is a fake or not. Not that I am not considering the big names (Sandisk, Lexar, Kingston and Inland) as I believe other brands listed below to offer better value for money. Samsung doesn't sell 1TB Flash drives at the time of writing.
Teamgroup C212: $59.99 at Amazon
➡️ 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2
➡️ Up to 1000MB/s
➡️ 5-year warranty
✔️ Techradar review in 2021 at $155 The C212 Extreme Speed USB flash drive is good, very good and one that’s worthy of an editor’s choice. Teamgroup made the right decisions when it comes to the design despite the plastic. Using a Type-A connector might not please everyone though.
Adata Elite UE800: $58.99 at Amazon
➡️ 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2
➡️ Up to 1000MB/s
➡️ 5-year warranty
✔️ Top performer in the SSD-Tester review in December 2022
Buffalo SSD-PUT: $91.99 at Amazon
➡️ 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2
➡️ Up to 600MB/s
➡️ 5-year warranty
✔️ PCMag review in 2021 at $119.99 Buffalo's innovative SSD-PUT offers solid-state speed and capacity in the body of a typical USB thumb drive. It's good for general use, though its test scores show it better suited for file transfer and storage than program loading.
PNY Pro Elite: $74.99 at Amazon
➡️ 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2
➡️ Up to 600MB/s
➡️ 5-year warranty
✔️ PC World review in 2023 at $110 (1TB) The PNY Pro Elite V2 is the fastest USB stick (10Gbps or otherwise) we’ve tested to date, and by a rather large margin. It also sports a small form-factor and a hide-away USB connector. Being relatively affordable, it’s what you want if you value your time.
SSK SD301: $50.99 at Amazon
➡️ 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2
➡️ Up to 550MB/s
➡️ 5-year warranty
✔️ SSD-Tester review in April 2023
OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini: $119.99 at Amazon
➡️ 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2
➡️ Up to 1050MB/s
➡️ 3-year warranty
✔️ TechRadar review October 2022 at $179 While easily one of the most portable 1TB SSDs we’ve seen, you pay a high price for that milled-from-metal form compared with alternative brand options.
Transcend TS1TESD310C: $67.53 at Amazon
➡️ 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2
➡️ Up to 1050MB/s
➡️ 5-year warranty
✔️Anandtech review June 2023 at $69 The Transcend ESD310C should satisfy the requirements of most mainstream consumers - folks who don't expect to transfer 100s of GBs in one shot to the UFD.
Centon DataStick Pro: $47.99 at officedepot
➡️ 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 1
➡️ Up to 100MB/s
➡️ 5-year warranty
✔️ No reviews
