This tiny motherboard plugs in a memory slot and barely bigger than a business card — LattePanda's minuscule MU packs an N100 CPU, 8GB RAM and can even run an Nvidia GPU
LattePanda says it's faster than Raspberry Pi 5
LattePanda has unveiled its latest single board computer, the LattePanda Mu - and although it is barely larger than a business card at a mere 60mm x 69.6mm, the micro x86 compute module is equipped with an Intel N100 CPU with 4 cores.
LattePanda says the Mu, which can run both Windows and compatible Linux operating systems, is faster than the Raspberry Pi 5, and more configurable. End-users can design custom carrier boards based on specific requirements, with suggestions including a dual-Ethernet port board for a router and a SATA interface for a NAS solution.
The Mu comes with 8GB of memory with IBECC support, 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, and a range of expansion pin options including three HDMI/DisplayPort, eight USB 2.0 ports, up to four USB 3.2 ports, up to two SATA 3.0, and 64 expandable GPIOs.
Add your own GPU
The Mu also offers up to nine PCIe 3.0 lanes, allowing for the addition of dedicated graphics card, so the diminutive device can be put to more demanding computational tasks.
The LattePanda Mu's open-source carrier board designs and libraries can be found on the company’s dedicated GitHub repository, allowing developers to make quick modifications and refinements.
“LattePanda Mu is not just a micro x86 compute module; it is a breakthrough design solution that offers users unlimited customization possibilities," said company product manager WangBo.
With its powerful computing performance, GPU capabilities that surpass traditional options, and flexible thermal design power range, it becomes the ideal choice for various applications and performance needs. The customization options of the LattePanda Mu allow users to design carrier boards according to their requirements, providing perfect solutions for diverse application scenarios.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The LattePanda Mu board retails for $139, while a kit including the Mu, Mu Lite Carrier and Mu Active Cooler is currently available for the reduced price of $190.
If you’re intrigued by the LattePanda Mu but aren’t quite ready to buy it yet, we’ve got a full review coming up shortly.
More from TechRadar Pro
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
HMD wants to be the new Blackberry as it launches new affordable handset to appeal to B2B, enterprise markets — Pulse+ Business Edition is as bland as it gets but don't ignore its shockingly good business credentials
30TB hard drives will finally become mainstream next year — Japanese rival to Seagate and Western Digital reveals plans to launch two 30TB+ HDDs in 2025 using two different technologies