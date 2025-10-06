This £269 laptop deal is so good I had to refresh the page to make sure my eyes weren't playing tricks on me

This is a ridiculously good price a laptop with these specs - this 15.6in Dreamfyre machine is loaded with a Ryzen 5 3500U chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for just £269 at Amazon.

There's not much you can fault with this laptop, which sports the cheapest Ryzen processor, a decent amount of memory, and plenty of storage space.

If you're a business pro or a student looking for a cheap laptop deal, there's a lot to like about this one, not least that eye-catching £269 price-tag.

Today's best cheap laptop deal

Dreamfyre 15.6in laptop: £269 at Amazon Screen: 15.6in Full HD

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB For what you're getting here, the price of this laptop is extremely good, and ideally specced for running office apps, streaming movies, and general use. If I were being picky, I wish it had are HDMI and USB-C ports. Neither are deal-breakers for the low price.

Similar laptop deals to consider

Asus Vivobook 15: £280 at Amazon Screen: 15.6in Full HD

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB This Windows 11 Home laptop from Asus is well-suited for student use and basic office tasks. Memory is the absolute minimum I'd recommend for smaller tasks, but the price is nice.