I review monitors for living - and these are the portable monitor deals you don't want to miss

I've reviewed plenty of monitors. Big displays, small screens. The lot. And there's something I love about testing out portable monitors.

The TechRadar Pro team are busy tracking the best Black Friday portable monitor deals you can buy right now. As thin and light as a tablet, the best portable monitors we've tested let you easily connect as a second laptop screen for a productive workspace. You can stream videos, or even connect them to consoles as a portable gaming monitor. But whether it's big bargains or extra features, these are the ones that I think you should check out.

Remember, when you’re shopping for these devices, consider which connections you’re likely to need (many support USB-C and Mini HDMI), how large you need the screen to be, and whether you need any advanced display technologies like HDR or high refresh rates. For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals.

My top portable monitor deals

ARZOPA S1 Table Portable Monitor: was $130 Now $76 at Amazon

Save $54 with coupon Amazon’s best-selling portable monitor in the US is this 15.6” display by ARZOPA, which has a clear 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It connects via USB-C, so you can choose to hook up any desktop, laptop, smartphone, tablet, or gaming console, so long as it has a capable port. The IPS antiglare monitor, which goes up to 300 nits, forms part of a 0.3”-thick setup.

KYY Portable Monitor: was $220 Now $79 at Amazon

Save $141 with coupon Much like many other portable displays, this 15.6” monitor has a clear FHD 1080p screen, but the wide 178-degree viewing angle means it should be versatile enough to fit on any size desk. It has the usual array of USB-C and Mini HDMI ports, and it’s about as thin and light as some similarly sized tablets. It’s also backed with a 4.5-star Amazon rating, a considerable saving, and an additional coupon, so it’s more affordable than ever.

ARZOPA A1M Portable Monitor: was $300 Now $150 at Amazon

Save $150 with coupon Much the same as the S1 Table monitor above, this A1M model has a clear 1080p 60Hz display, but at 17.3”, you’ll have much more screen space to use. It also connects via USB-C, or mini HDMI if needed, while the kickstand lets you position it in landscape or portrait orientations.

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” Portable USB Monitor (MB166C): Now $130 at Amazon

Like many portable screens, this ASUS model uses USB-C power to both transmit video feed as well as power the display itself. The 15.6-inch 1080p display uses TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies, so you won’t have to break the bank to get a comfortable viewing experience.

InnoView Portable Monitor: was $200 Now $90 at Amazon

Save $110 with coupon This ultra-light and thin portable display, which is just as happy serving as an additional monitor for your laptop, your smartphone, and even gaming consoles, uses HDR technology to generate a more realistic-looking image. You can connect to compatible models with USB-C, but you can add adaptors for the Mini HDMI port to extend connectivity to even more devices.

Arzopa A1 GAMUT SLIM Travel Portable Monitor: was $135 Now $80 at Amazon

Save $55 with Prime Arzopa has plenty of portable monitors to pick from, but this is one of the smarter-looking models. While many have a fold-out stand, this one has a slick metal stand that makes it look like a much more premium option. Because it’s so thin, it’s also one of the lightest portable monitors you can buy, but note that it has a smaller screen than many others on this list, at 14 inches. You can get 15.6” versions, though.

ARZOPA Z1FC 16.1" Portable Gaming Monitor: was $260 Now $138 at Amazon

Save $122 While it has the same 1080p display as many others, it has a much higher refresh rate, up to 144Hz, which is better than many pro smartphones and an excellent pick for gaming. It’s also slightly larger, at 16.1”. ARZOPA says it’s good for an Xbox, a PS5, a Switch, a Steam Deck, and those looking for a faster-responding portable display for their laptop.

HMTECH 7 Inch Raspberry Pi Screen: was $50 Now $34 at Amazon

This affordable mini display, which is smaller than most tablets, is a great addition to any Raspberry Pi setup. If, for example, you have multiple Pis set up across your business or for the smart home, you can buy one display for them all. It comes with an HDMI cable for the HDMI port, but you may find yourself needing adapters and other cables. At least it’s cheap enough to justify a cable or two.