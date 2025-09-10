Signal is offering free encrypted message storage

The storage won't include messages set to disappear

The messaging platform won't have any access to your encrypted vault

Signal, creator of one of the best encrypted messaging apps, will offer 100MB of cloud storage for all users to store and backup messages and media.

The opt-in storage option will allow users to store essentials from the past 45 days, and will archive messages to act as a backup in the event a device is lost or stolen.

The archive will update daily, meaning that users will never lose more than a day's worth of messages. Messages set to disappear after 24 hours won’t be stored.

Free Signal message storage

The free cloud backup solution is also accompanied by a 100GB cloud backup storage option for $1.99 per month which will allow users to store significantly more messages and media. The feature will be available on iOS, Android, and desktop.

Everything contained within both the 100MB and 100GB storages will be protected in an encrypted folder with a 64-character key. This is a double edged sword however, as while Signal won’t be able to access any of the messages stored in the folder, they also won’t be able to restore access if you lose your key.

Jim O’Leary, Signal’s VP of engineering, said “This is the first time we’ve offered a paid feature. The reason we’re doing this is simple: media requires a lot of storage, and storing and transferring large amounts of data is expensive.”

“As a nonprofit that refuses to collect or sell your data, Signal needs to cover those costs differently than other tech organizations that offer similar products but support themselves by selling ads and monetizing data.”

O’Leary also explained that in future, Signal will also allow you to choose a secure backup location, and the ability to synchronize your encrypted data between supported platforms.

