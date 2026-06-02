Whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams silenced from discussing book at 2026 Hay Festival

Meta obtained an arbitration ruling due to prior exit agreement – penalties up to $50k

Concerns raised about "private censorship” despite Meta’s pro-free speech stance

Introduced by journalist and long-time Meta critic Carole Cadwalladr at the 2026 Hay Festival, former Facebook exec and whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams was forced to sit in silence on stage while others discussed her book outlining allegations against the company.

Described by Cadwalladr as “an author in a hostage situation,” Wynn-Williams’ appearance was tied to recent launch of her book, ‘Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism’, which details her years inside Facebook and contains allegations about company culture, exec conduct and other internal decisions.

With Meta strongly disputing the book’s claims, the company obtained an arbitration ruling in the US ahead of the book’s publication based on an agreement Wynn-Williams signed upon leaving the company.

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Arbitration ruling silences ex-Facebook exec and whistleblower

As a result of the ruling, the former Facebook exec of seven years has been banned from promoting or publicly discussing the book, hence sitting in silence at the literature and arts festival.

Failure to comply with the rules could see the author face penalties of up to $50,000 per breach.

Interestingly, while Wynn-Williams’ silence has been enforced since the book went into publication in 2025, its publisher remains free to distribute the piece, and Meta has not yet sought to close that down.

The festival’s organizers and attendees took the letter of the law so seriously that copies of the book were removed from sale during the event over concerns its sale could be tied to Wynn-Williams’ promotion.

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Among the former Director of Public Policy’s allegations are that the company pursued access to the Chinese market by developing censorship-related tools that aligned with the government’s requirements; that company leadership undermined publicly stated free-speech principles; and that internal decisions prioritized growth over ethics.

Meta’s opposing stance

Community forums have since sparked discussion in support of the author, with one commenter referencing the company’s long-time public stance on defending free speech.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously stated: “You should be able to say things that other people don't like, but you shouldn't be able to say things that put people in danger.”

Former White House technology advisor and author of ‘The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity’ Tim Wu also argued that the issue is no longer whether what Wynn-Williams claims is true or false, but rather that powerful companies can use contractual and arbitration mechanisms to suppress discussion in what’s being dubbed “private censorship.”

“Any authoritarian regime naturally gravitates towards silencing its critics and what we have here is the silencing of a critic,” Wu said.

During Wynn-Williams’ on-stage appearance alongside Wu, Cadwalladr joked: “I think this might be a Hay first, in which we have an author in a hostage situation.”

“There is a binding interim arbitration award against Ms Wynn-Williams which she agreed to during her time at Meta and which explicitly prohibits her from promoting her book,” the company said. “We are entitled to ask that the terms of that order be observed.”

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