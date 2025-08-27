Dropbox is joining the list of companies shutting down password managers

The mobile app will soon be shut down, with the browser extension following

Users are recommended to move to another credential manager

Dropbox will begin shutting down its password manager service this week as part of a phased discontinuation of the feature.

While the shutdown isn’t immediate, there are several steps you need to take to be able to transfer your existing credentials to another password manager.

And if you don’t act now - you could lose all of your stored passwords.

Dropbox password manager shutdown

On August 28, 2025, the autofill function will be disabled and you won’t be able to add any new credentials to your storage. You also won’t be able to edit your stored credentials, but you will still be able to access them for export.

You should probably export your stored passwords sooner rather than later though, as on September 11 the mobile app will be shut down and you won’t be able to access your stored passwords through a mobile device. If you haven’t exported your passwords by then, you will still be able to access your password vault through the browser extension.

If you don’t take any action by October 28, then you won’t be able to export any of your stored passwords as Dropbox will be shutting down the browser extension, and deleting all accounts and passwords. This timeline also applies to business users, but each individual employee will need to export their stored passwords before October 28.

There are numerous other options for credential storage, both the best password managers and the best business password managers have numerous options for all budgets and use cases.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you find a new solution and want to export your passwords across to a different solution, Dropbox recommends taking the following steps:

Browser extension:

Open the Dropbox Passwords browser extension. Click your avatar (profile picture or initials) in the bottom-left corner. Click “Preferences.” Click the “Account” tab. Click “Export.” Click “Export” to confirm.

Mobile app:

Open the Dropbox Passwords mobile app. Tap “Settings.” Tap “Export.” Tap “Export” to confirm.

Numerous companies have begun removing credential storage functionality from their services, from Dropbox, to Microsoft Authenticator, and even Deutsche Bank.

“This development, while challenging for affected individuals, highlights an increasingly crucial aspect of personal and organizational cybersecurity: the need for robust, reliable, and dedicated solutions,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of business product at NordPass.

“In other words, relying on integrated features within a broader service, which might be subject to strategic shifts, can expose users to unexpected vulnerabilities,” he continues.

“But in the long run, this shift can be beneficial. Users will likely move from integrated solutions to dedicated cybersecurity tools. Meanwhile, Dropbox, Deutsche Bank and other non-cybersecurity companies will be able to focus on their core products. Keeping services, such as password vaults secure and up to date is costly and requires constant attention.”