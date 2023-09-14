Power 50 2023: Our 20-11 revealed!
Here are the next 10 members of the Power 50 2023
Our countdown to the Power 50 2023 continues with the reveal of our next ten nominees.
Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2023, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2023 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 21.
Congratulations to:
11. Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone UK
12. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie
13. James Kitto, VP, Head of MX Division, Samsung UK & Ireland
14. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK & Three Ireland
15. Sharon Meadows, Head of Service Propositions and Marketing Experience, Mobile, EE
16. Jon Shaw, Commercial Operations Director, Vodafone UK
17. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Mobile, Virgin Media O2
18. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK
19. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader (GM), Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon UK
20. Bridget Lea, MD, Commercial, BT Consumer
Already revealed for the Power 50 2023 are:
21. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK
22. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
23. Ulrik Bengtsson, COO, Virgin Media O2
24. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
25. Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2
26. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE
27. Pierre Coppin, Deputy Managing Director, Mobile, Sky Mobile
28. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three
29. David Hennessey, CTO, Three UK
30. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Virgin Media O2 Business
31. Claire Pickthall, CEO, Tesco Mobile
32. Nick Porter, Vice President - Product Management, Commercial Operations & Head of Ireland, Samsung
33. Catherine Amran, Director of Business, Virgin Media O2
34. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom
35. Aman Bhatti, Director of Product and Propositions, Sky Broadband
36. Lindsay Haselhurst, COO, Currys
37. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
38. Gerry O’Keeffe, EVP for EMEA and APAC, Likewize
39. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL
40. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
41. Mark Trundle, Consumer Sales Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
42. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
43. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet
44. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony
45. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd
46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
47. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions
48. Craig Smith, MD, Mazuma Mobile
49. Charleen Fang, MD, Oppo UK
50. Fergal Donovan, Reigional President - Europe, PCS Wireless
- For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com
The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
