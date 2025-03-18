Our favorite free photo editor finally got the update it deserves - and these are the top 5 features designers should know about

GIMP 3.0 is now available to download

Improved file support, color management tools, and more

Wilber also has a new look

GIMP 3.0 has arrived - and after seven years in development, the best free photo editor around has received a mass overhaul that expands its capabilities and makes it even more useful for professional designers.

Top highlights include non-destructive editing when using the most common filters, improved support for PSD files, and enhanced text tools. We’ve rounded up the top five features below.

Most importantly, though, Wilber - the loveable, paintbrush-munching, ambiguous animal logo - has had a light glow-up. Bless him, he looks happy with his new look.

What’s new in GIMP 3.0?

This is a big update to GNU Image Manipulation Program (or GIMP, for short). The list of additions and improvements is so large, even GIMP couldn’t fit them all into one press release. But, then, after seven years’ work through an army of volunteer designers, artists, developers, and the wider community, that’s no surprise.

If you’re a professional designer looking for one of the best photo editors you can get, here are the top five features you should check out…

At last, GIMP 3.0 delivers much wider support for RGB color spaces - and not just sRGB. Import a file with an AdobeRGB color profile, and you won’t lose those details during editing. Soft-proofing has also been improved in the software, with the option to change the color profile, black point compensation, and more. According to GIMP, this update “lays the groundwork for future CMYK and LAB image color modes.” One to watch.

Non-destructive layer editing

Unlike in the previous version of GIMP, the new update included non-destructive filters. This means designers won’t have to undo changes when working on most GEGL filters, which should improve the whole design process. Having said that, you’re free to switch back to the previous ‘destructive’ workflow by selecting Merge Filters. You’ll also see in version 3.0, better usability updates, such as layer locks and options to select multiple layers, channels, and paths.

Pro designers will love the new way GIMp handles fonts, which are now, according to GIMP, “more accurately stored and displayed to users.” This means it’s even easier to find fonts within the same family (instead of identifying them by ID numbers), as well as seeing how each font really looks when italicized or bolded. Improvements also extend to better backwards compatibility, font loading, and support for non-destructive text outlines.

Expanded file format support

The new version of GIMP introduces better support for new file formats. This includes the ability to import and export macOS ICNS icons and Windows CUR and ANI cursors. Alongside newer formats, version 3.0 also offers import support for WBMP, DCX, and PAM - essential stuff when dealing with archived designs.

Better PSD support

Speaking of file formats, you’ll also find it’s a lot better at supporting Photoshop files, with new PSD Export Dialog and improved export of project files. You can even load up JPEGs and TIFFs with Photoshop-specific metadata, and import Adobe Color Book and Adobe Swatch Exchange.

Bonus: New-look Wilber

Did we mention Wilber has a new look yet? We didn’t think we could love him even more than we already did.

(Image credit: GIMP)

GIMP was already one of the best Photoshop alternatives out there, but with the new work put in by the community, the organization's stated aim of turning “advanced image editor for all usages” is well on-track.

You can see the full release notes by clicking here.