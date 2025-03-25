This obscure laptop brand sells a 64GB AMD Ryzen 9 laptop for just over $700 which is faster than the Apple's M4 CPU

By published

High-speed DDR5 RAM and Ryzen 9 power for demanding tasks

Nimo N172 laptop
(Image credit: Nimopc)
  • Nimo N172 17.3-inch display makes it a workstation powerhouse
  • Upgradeable components extend lifespan, reducing e-waste and increasing sustainability
  • Two-year warranty exceeds Apple’s coverage, ensuring long-term reliability

NIMO has introduced the N172, a high-performance business laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6950H.

This eight-core, sixteen-thread processor reaches up to 4.9GHz, delivering superior multi-threaded performance over Apple’s M4 in CPU-intensive tasks like 3D rendering, software development, and video editing, making it one of the best laptops for engineering students.

It also supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz and 2TB of PCIe storage, offering customization options that rival the best laptops for coding.

Performance and expandability at an aggressive price

This device supports a 17.3-inch Full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, an anti-glare coating for better visibility, and a backlit keyboard for low-light usability.

The mobile workstation weighs about 2kg and has dimensions of 15.78 inches x 10.15 inches x 0.78 inches, making it relatively compact for a 17.3-inch laptop.

It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, supporting 5Gbps speeds, three USB-As, an RJ45 LAN port, and HDMI for external displays. Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and stable internet access.

One of the standout aspects of the N172 is its sustainability-focused design. Unlike many mainstream laptops, which often come with non-upgradable components, this model allows users to extend its lifespan by replacing or upgrading parts over time.

The inclusion of a two-year warranty surpasses Apple’s standard one-year coverage, offering additional peace of mind.

The fully configured model costs $700, while variations start at $460.

Via Nimopc

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

