Microsoft wants to help macOS users finally conquer their most annoying printing problem for good

Microsoft is looking to spread the joy of printing beyond its usual Windows userbase with the launch of an expanded service for macOS users.

The company has revealed it will be integrating its Universal Print service to macOS, helping simplify the printer process for Apple users everywhere.

Previously only available on Windows devices, Universal Print allows users a streamlined way to quickly print their documents, files, images and more from a wide variety of apps.

macOS Universal Print

"The native integration of Universal Print with macOS will empower macOS users to print from any app, just like Windows users can today," the feature's entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap noted. "Whether people are on Windows or macOS, they have a seamless, no learning curve print-experience."

The service will remain subscription-based, as it runs entirely on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, making it ideal for enterprise and business users who may need to share printers with a wider base of co-workers.

The tool is still listed as being in development for the time being, although Microsoft says a preview will be available in January 2024 for Mac users to test out, before a scheduled wider launch in June 2024.

There's no mention of ideal system requirements for Mac users, but Microsoft currently mandates Windows 10 devices have version 1903 of its office software or later installed, so Apple's latest software releases should be more than enough.

The news comes shortly after Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer service third-party printer drivers on devices that use Windows OS, including Windows 11, meaning printer manufacturers won’t have to provide dedicated drivers.

Many Windows 11 and 10 users were also recently left puzzled after an unwanted HP app was installed on their systems without their knowledge. The HP Smart app, which allows for controlling HP printers or MFDs (multifunction devices that also scan), was also being installed on non-HP PCs, as well as some users not connected to an HP printer.