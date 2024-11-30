Micron introduces Crucial DDR5 memory modules with integrated clock drivers

Micron brings new DDR5 memory to the market

New memory integrates clock driver directly into the memory modules

Offers superior performance for heavy computational loads

Micron Technology has announced a new lineup of clock driver DDR5 memory under the Crucial brand, promising improved speed, stability, and performance.

This new generation of memory includes two form factors: CUDIMM (clocked unbuffered dual inline memory modules) for desktops and CSODIMM (clocked small outline dual inline memory modules) for laptops.

The clock driver is integrated directly into the memory modules, setting a new benchmark for high-performance computing.

Speed and stability with DDR5 clock driver integration

With this launch, Micron becomes the first company to release JEDEC-standard DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM modules.

Regular DDR5 memory relies on the CPU's clock driver to maintain performance. However, Micron’s new design places the clock driver on the memory module itself, with the company claiming that the result is a more reliable memory operation and smoother performance, especially under heavy computational loads.

Both modules offer speeds of up to 6,400 MT/s (megatransfers per second), putting them 15% faster than non-clock-driver-based DDR5 and more than twice the speed of DDR4.

The new DDR5 memory modules have been validated for use with Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), with Intel certifying these modules for capacities up to 64GB, with plans to support even higher configurations - up to 256GB- on future AI-powered PCs and workstations.

The Crucial DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM modules are available for immediate purchase in 16GB capacities through Crucial’s website, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Higher-capacity options, including 64GB modules, are expected to hit the market through distribution channels during the first half of 2025. These larger-capacity modules will allow users to build systems with total memory capacities of up to 256GB, providing more flexibility for intensive tasks.

“As AI takes flight, a memory paradigm shift is needed to keep pace with unprecedented system performance requirements,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group.

“Micron is shipping the industry’s first JEDEC-standard, commercially available DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions to power fast, out-of-the-box speeds for AI PCs and high-end workstations. With this new category, we are arming the ecosystem with next-generation memory solutions to future-proof today’s devices for tomorrow’s AI workloads."