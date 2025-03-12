Keep your company’s sensitive data safe with Dashlane— now 25% off Business and Business Plus plans for a limited time

A man working on his laptop.
(Image credit: Dashlane)

With the rise of cybersecurity threats, staying cautious and protected is becoming ever more challenging. If you’re looking for a reliable way to up your security, now is the right time with Dashlane, one of the best password managers for individuals and teams, offering 25% off for new Business and Business Plus plans. You will have to hurry, though, as the offer is only valid until the end of March 2025.

Get 25% off on Dashlane Business or Business Plus Plans

Get 25% off on Dashlane Business or Business Plus Plans

From March 3 to March 31, 2025, you can score 25% off your Dashlane Business or Business Plus subscription. Just enter the code MAR25 during checkout to claim the discount. For context, the Business Plan gets you unlimited password storage and sharing, simple, secure onboarding and offboarding, password health reports, dark web monitoring, SSO (single sign-on), and SCIM integrations (only in Business Plus).

View Deal

What makes Dashlane the right choice?

The protection offered by leading cybersecurity providers (AES-256 encryption) is now non-negotiable, and Dashlane ticks this box. As mentioned in our Dashlane review, it one-ups the offer by prioritizing privacy through zero-knowledge architecture, two-factor authentication (2FA), and a VPN that combine to protect your network.

In terms of password management, Dashlane starts by offering a powerful password generator that can create unique passwords up to 40 characters long. If you approve the password, it is immediately stored in the vault and is ready for autofill when you log in. Moreover, the usability is extended by multi-device syncing, so you don’t have to memorize your passwords.

The aforementioned VPN comes as an additional security feature when you purchase Dashlane. HotSpot Shield VPN is not the best VPN out there, but it does its job respectably. Finally, dark web monitoring will ensure that any compromised credentials are recognized and an alert is sent to the user to change the username/password.

In conclusion, if you’re in need of a user-friendly password manager that comes with a suite of features that help you stay safe online, then Dashlane could be a perfect solution. Besides password management, you will also get dark monitoring, high levels of encryption, and even a bonus VPN thrown in for good measure. Therefore, use the promo code MAR25 to get 25% off on Business plans and enjoy a safer online experience.

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Keep your company's sensitive data safe with Dashlane— now 25% off Business and Business Plus plans for a limited time
