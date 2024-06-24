I review monitors for a living and this Asus business monitor is a steal for under $160

Looking for a new FHD monitor? This Asus 31.5-inch 1080p monitor is on sale for $158 at Amazon.

It's not the biggest discount in the world - just 7% - but the monitor itself is perfect for work, especially since it offers a crisp full HD display, a fast refresh rate, and advanced eye care features. While some have been snagging this monitor for gaming purposes, others have loved the crisp and impressive monitor as a business monitor for work or their home office.

Today's best ASUS 31.5-inch 1080p monitor deal

Asus VA329HE 31.5in FHD business monitor: was $169 Now $158 at Amazon

There's a lot to like about the Asus VA329HE, a 31.5in 1080p monitor that promises a broad canvas for a productivity and crisp details and resolutions for office tasks. You can currently grab this display with 7% off, but you'll need to act fast as the deal is only on for a limited time.

We've tested plenty of the best business monitors, and for the price, we like the size of this one.

It's a 31.5-inch monitor running Full HD at 1920 x 1080. It has an IPS panel with a 178-degree viewing angle, standard across monitors today. The VA329HE has a 75Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync and Freesync, Eye care and blue light technologies, two HDMI ports, and a VGA port. The multiple input options help with switching between devices, primarily if you use this in your home office and want to switch between your work laptop and your personal. Lastly, this monitor can be VESA mounted to any monitor arm, wall mount, or similar to further help with ergonomics and viewing height. Granted, this is not the flashiest of monitors by any stretch of the imagination, but this will get the job done for most business needs.

What makes this such a good monitor deal?

The Asus VA329HE 31.5-inch monitor has multiple exciting features and improvements over the older models in the family. One of the best upgrades is the IPS panel, which, combined with Full HD resolution, delivers sharp and crisp visuals, ensuring a more immersive viewing experience. The 178° wide viewing angle further enhances the display quality, allowing users to enjoy clear images from almost any direction. These enhancements make the ASUS VA329HE an excellent choice for productivity and entertainment.

