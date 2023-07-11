I found the cheapest Core i7 laptop on Prime Day and it's not from Amazon

From Walmart comes the Gateway Ultra Slilm 14.1 GWTC71427 , the cheapest Core i7 laptop we’ve seen in the US for a long time.

At just $408 with free delivery (and the ability to buy without having to invest in Amazon Prime), this is a serious bargain - especially if you’re looking for an affordable Windows 11 business laptop during Amazon Prime Day.

Speaking of Amazon, it is selling the same laptop for just under $500 - and what's more, Amazon's cheapest Core i7 laptop (the Lenovo IdeaPad 3) is a full 22% more expensive and sports an older Core i7 processor.

Cheapest i7 Gateway GWTC71427: $408 from Walmart

Save $141 Gateway GWTC71427 is a surprisingly affordable laptop, given what's on offer. It boasts a powerful Core i7 processor, which should blitz through most tasks with ease, plus 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It costs almost $500 at Amazon.

Its Intel Core i7-1255U processor has 10 cores and a boost frequency of nearly 4.7GHz. Its Iris Xe Graphics is one of the best graphics offerings from Intel and will allow you to play recent games even at medium resolutions.

Add in a 2-megapixel camera, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, three USB connectors, a microSD card, an HDMI port and Wi-Fi 6 and you have a pretty compelling laptop for not a lot of money. Despite its size it can accommodate a second M.2 slot (albeit one that supports only SATA).

It has a 14-inch full HD display but lacks a full-sized keyboard and a dedicated numeric keypad that accountants and programmers would have appreciated. These can usually be found on 15.6-inch laptops.

I love the fact that it has a fingerprint scanner - a rarity at this price - and according to Gateway, should last up to 10 hours (a bit optimist in my view). I just wish it had the ability to add more memory and Windows 11 Pro to book from.