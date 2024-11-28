I am obsessed with cheap SSDs and these are 14 Black Friday SSD deals I’d buy from $0.039/GB

I have been waiting for this Black Friday to kickstart a project that will help me backup hundreds of cover disks (DVDs and CDs) that have been gathering dust for two decades. The average price of solid state drives has dropped so much that it is worth considering them.

So as of November 28, I have compiled the list below that contains the absolute lowest-cost-per-TB SSDs (all SATA) across Amazon and other retailers. The cheapest SSD costs less than $39.50 per TB (when bought in twos) while the cheapest single SSD is surprisingly a 4TB model (there are three of them in the list) at just over $41 per TB; the sweet spot being 2TB.

Internal SATA SSD are particularly interesting as they are being phased out and as such are great value for money; they can also be used as external drives as well because they are sturdy and shock resistant.

My top cheap SSD deals for Black Friday