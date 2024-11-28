I am obsessed with cheap SSDs and these are 14 Black Friday SSD deals I’d buy from $0.039/GB
Thinking of getting rid of your tower of DVDs and CDs, why not store them on cheap SSDs?
I have been waiting for this Black Friday to kickstart a project that will help me backup hundreds of cover disks (DVDs and CDs) that have been gathering dust for two decades. The average price of solid state drives has dropped so much that it is worth considering them.
So as of November 28, I have compiled the list below that contains the absolute lowest-cost-per-TB SSDs (all SATA) across Amazon and other retailers. The cheapest SSD costs less than $39.50 per TB (when bought in twos) while the cheapest single SSD is surprisingly a 4TB model (there are three of them in the list) at just over $41 per TB; the sweet spot being 2TB.
Internal SATA SSD are particularly interesting as they are being phased out and as such are great value for money; they can also be used as external drives as well because they are sturdy and shock resistant.
My top cheap SSD deals for Black Friday
- Patriot P220, SATA, 2TB x 2, $157.99 ($39.50 per TB)
- Patriot P210, SATA, 2TB x 2, $162.99 ($40.75 per TB)
- KingSpec, SATA 3D NAND, 4TB, $82.99 ($41.25 per TB)
- KingSpec, SATA 3D NAND, 2TB, $82.99 ($41.49 per TB)
- Teamgroup QX, SATA 3D NAND, 2TB, $83.99 ($41.99 per TB)
- Silicon Power A58, SATA 3D NAND, 2TB, $82.99 ($41.49 per TB)
- Orico Y20, SATA 3D NAND 4TB, $167.99 ($42.00 per TB)
- Orico Y20, SATA 3D NAND 2TB, $84.69 ($42.34 per TB)
- Silicon Power A55, SATA 3D NAND, 2TB, $84.97 ($42.48 per TB)
- Teamgroup AX2, SATA 3D NAND, 4TB, $164.99 ($42.49 per TB)
- Patriot P210, SATA, 2TB, $84.99 ($42.49 per TB)
- Patriot P220, SATA, 2TB, $84.99 ($42.49 per TB)
- Fikwot FX815, SATA 2TB, $79.99 ($42.49 per TB)
- Fikwot FX810, SATA 2TB, $79.99 ($42.49 per TB)
