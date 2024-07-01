Huge Samsung SSD Pre-Prime Day deals at Amazon — 1TB 990 EVO from $80, 1TB T7 external SSD from $99
If you're looking to expand the storage capacity of your PC, game console, or mobile device, Amazon has you covered, slashing prices on a variety of Samsung storage products in a surprise Pre-Prime Day sale. Check our Prime day deal page for all the latest news and deals.
The deals include both internal and external SSDs ,so you’re bound to find something that matches your needs. There’s no word from Amazon on when the sale will end, so if you see something that appeals, act swiftly.
That said, you’ll obviously want to make sure you don’t buy in haste and repent at leisure. Although all of the drives featured here are excellent, we'd recommend you take a look at our detailed round ups of the best SSDs and the best portable SSDs just to be certain you're getting the right product.
Today's best Samsung SSD deals at Amazon
Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB SSD: was $149.99 Now $79.99 at Amazon
Achieve sequential read/write speeds up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s with this PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, perfect for high-performance workstations, laptops, and gaming consoles. It promises 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO. Plus you’ll also get enhanced drive health monitoring and optimizing tools via the Samsung Magician software.
Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD: was $249.99 Now $170.99 at Amazon
With read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s you’ll reach near max performance of PCIe 4.0. Aimed at all kinds of users from tech gurus, creatives, and video editors to gamers. It uses less power, with over 50% improved performance per watt than the 980 PRO.
Samsung 870 EVO 2.5 Inch 4TB Internal SSD: was $489.99 Now $329.99 at Amazon
The Samsung 870 EVO SSD offers top-tier performance, reaching up to 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, and offers top durability, with up to 2,400 TBW suited for tasks ranging from daily computing to 8K video processing. It also boasts robust encryption features and high compatibility across various devices and systems.
SAMSUNG T7 2TB Portable SSD: was $269.99 Now $166.81 at Amazon
Designed for creators, the T7 offers fast speeds with PCIe NVMe technology reaching up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, solid compatibility across devices, and durable features like shock resistance and a solid aluminum body. It supports high-resolution video recording, including 4K at 60fps.
Samsung T5 EVO 2TB Portable SSD: was $229.99 Now $144.44 at Amazon
This SSD offers massive storage in a compact and portable form, ideal content creators. It is engineered for rapid file transfers with enhanced Intelligent TurboWrite technology, and supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 for optimal performance. Additionally, the T5 EVO is built to endure, featuring shock resistance and fall protection up to six feet, making it a reliable companion for on-the-go use.
Samsung T7 Shield Portable 1TB External SSD: was $169.99 Now $99.99 at Amazon
Engineered to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures, the T7 Shield offers rugged protection against water, dust, and drops while maintaining lightning-fast data transfer speeds. It features USB 3.2 Gen 2 for quick file transfers and is compatible with a variety of devices including PCs, Macs, Android devices, and gaming consoles. With PCIe NVMe technology, the T7 provides read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, significantly faster than its predecessor, the T5.
