HP EliteBook 8 G1 features modular parts for fast hardware replacement

Battery, fans, SSD, memory and keyboard can be swapped in minutes

Self-aligning display and accessible components simplify repairs and upgrades

We’re big fans of Framework’s modular laptops, which let you choose the components you want, replace or upgrade parts, and even add third-party custom modules, such as this drone destroyer.

It’s almost a surprise that other major laptop manufacturers haven’t followed a similar path, but HP appears to have cottoned on to this approach with its new EliteBook, unveiled today at Amplify 2025.

The enterprise-ready EliteBook 8 G1, with an AMD or Intel processor, is designed to be easily repaired or upgraded, with HP saying the battery, fans, SSD storage and SODIMM memory can be swapped out in under 10 minutes, and the wireless LAN and mobile broadband M.2 cards are also fully accessible and quickly replaced. If that’s not enough, the modular keyboard can also be removed and switched, and the self-aligning display does not require single-use jigs for replacement.

Redesigned inside and out

HP says the new EliteBook 8 G1 has been, "redesigned inside and out", offering up to 224% better power efficiency. The Series 8 G1 PCs are also made using a diverse range of recycled materials, including glass, cooking oil, rare earth magnets, magnesium, aluminum and ocean-bound plastic.

There is a choice between next-gen AI PCs (with 40–60 TOPS NPUs) and regular AI PCs (with less than 40 TOPS NPUs). They come in G1a (AMD) or G1i (Intel) models, available in 13-inch (with soldered-in memory), 14-inch, and 16-inch sizes.

All feature a WUXGA (1920x1200) display, a redesigned thinner chassis, new Glacier Silver color, larger trackpad, fingerprint reader in the power button, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C and USB-A options, HDMI 2.1, and support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4, and optional NFC and Smartcard reader. They support up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

There’s no word on pricing or availability for the new models yet, but we should know soon.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors