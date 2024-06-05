Framework adds Intel Core Ultra processors, 9.2-megapixel webcam, 96GB RAM support to product lines — and thousands of businesses are embracing the modularity and extended 3-year warranty

Laptop manufacturers have long since shifted towards soldered components, making straightforward upgrades nearly impossible. Framework's modular laptops buck this trend, and the company has unveiled a new version of its Framework Laptop 13, designed for businesses and professionals.

This iteration features Intel Core Ultra Series 1 processors, new mainboards, support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 9.2MP webcam. There's also a 13.5-inch 2.8k (2880x1920) 120 Hz display customized from a panel originally designed for another company.

The new Framework 13, backed with a 3-year warranty, is available for pre-order now, priced from $1099, with shipments starting this August. Prices for the AMD Ryzen 7040 Series version of the laptop have been reduced, and those now start at $949 for pre-built systems and $799 for the DIY Edition.

Unexpected demand from IT managers

“We designed Framework Laptop 13 to last, and we’re eager to make it better each year," noted Nirav Patel, Framework’s CEO.

" Our focus this year is on refining the end-to-end experience for both current and new customers, making this the ideal laptop for Linux and Windows, and enabling businesses to enter the world of repairable, customizable computing. We’ve also revamped our software pipeline, with new firmware and driver releases now landing regularly for each product.”

Framework has also introduced new customization options and an SD Expansion Card and four new colors of USB-C Expansion Cards are all now available for pre-order.

Framework says it has seen unexpected demand from IT Managers for longer-lasting, repairable computers. "There are now thousands of businesses switching fully to Framework Laptops," Patel said. "With this generation, we’re expanding our Framework for Business program further, with a set of Framework Laptop 13 configurations with a three year extended limited warranty and Windows 11 Pro with Autopilot support enabled out of the box."

