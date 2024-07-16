Amazon Prime Day standing desk and mini-PC deals are here: this is how I'm building an office for less than $700

The best Amazon Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to build a fully functional home office on a budget, especially if you can get a complete workspace for less than $700.

That's why I've assembled this guide of the best home office deals for you to snap up this Amazon Prime Day so you can be your most productive self when working from home.

From mini-PC to standing desks, here are the best deals to build a complete home office.

Flexispot 48x24in electric standing desk: was $170 Now $136 at Amazon

Save $34 Another standing desk deal from Flexispot, this one offers a broad 48x24in desktop in a smart, professional black (other colors and styles are available). Height range is a standard 28.9 to 46.5in with a weight load of 154 lbs. You can save an extra $16 using the coupon, bringing the total to $120.

Not quite what you're looking for? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day standing desk deals

NEO CHAIR Office Computer Desk Chair: was $85 Now $40 at Amazon

This office computer desk chair from Neo Chair features a mesh look for optimal airflow. There is built-in lumbar support and you can customize your seating with adjustable tilt, height, and 360-degree swivel. This chair has six colorways.

Not quite what you're looking for? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day office chair deals.

Beelink SEi12 mini PC: was $409 Now $309 at Amazon

Save $100 We liked our time testing the Beelink SEi12 mini PC - it came close to greatest if it wasn't for a clunky internal layout. The machine boasts a 12th gen i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 500GB SSD, which should be enough for most people in everyday use.

Not quite what you're looking for? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day PC deals.

UnionSine 500GB 2.5": was $33 Now $27 at Amazon

Save 18% This value option from UnionSine won’t blow you away, but at this price - possibly the lowest price we’ve seen for an external HDD - it’s hard to avoid recommending it to anyone who occasionally needs to transfer data across devices. The read and write speeds on USB 3.0 run as high as 133MB/s, which is just fine in a pinch.

Not quite what you're looking for? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day external hard drive deals.

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Color All-in-One: was $80 Now $50

Save $30 An ideal unit for printing, scanning and copying is a steal, the Pixma is also available as a discounted bundle with black and colored inks. It's wireless, compact, has automated dual-sided printing and works with smartphones.

Not quite what you're looking for? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day printer deals.

Amazon eero Mesh: was $70 Now $40 at Amazon

Save $30 The entry-level eero provides many of the same features as the Pro units, including easy Mesh expansion, easy setup and control from a straightforward smartphone app. This Mesh unit offers 1500 square feet of coverage, it works with Alexa, and is a dual-band 802.11ac device that can cope with everyday streaming, gaming and surfing.

Not quite what you're looking for? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals.

Arzopa 15.6in 1080p portable monitor: was $130 Now $64 at Amazon

Save $66 with Prime If you want a no-fuss full HD 15.6in portable monitor, the Arzopa offers pretty much everything most people will need for presentations, gaming, or a second screen at work. It's a featherlight 1.7lbs and measures just 0.3-inch, with a smart cover for extra portability points. Everything is driven by a single USB-C.

Not quite what you're looking for? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day portable monitor deals.