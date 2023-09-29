GoDaddy is making it easier to migrate your website from WordPress

Web hosting giant GoDaddy has announced a new tool designed to make transferring from other WordPress hosting providers a breeze as it looks to occupy more of the web market.

The new migration tool is available to users with Web Hosting, Web Hosting Plus, and Managed WordPress Hosting products, and promises to make transferring from third-party hosting providers both quicker and cheaper.

It can also be used for transferring sites between different GoDaddy accounts which can be a useful feature for companies looking to amalgamate multiple accounts or for personal users looking to integrate with business products as their company grows.

GoDaddy announces new WordPress transferring tool

Speaking of the news in a press release, GoDaddy proudly claimed 99.9% guaranteed service uptime and 24/7 support.

GoDaddy’s WordPress site migration tool gives customers the power to move their WordPress site from another hosting platform to GoDaddy’s “in just a few clicks,” but for those lacking in the technical know-how, a paid migration service is also available which takes the pressure of users having to do all the hard work.

According to the company’s website, it offers 24/7 monitoring to spot suspicious activity in an effort to prevent DDoS attacks and will notify users when they’re close to reaching their resource limits so they can upgrade things like CPU, memory, entry processes, and I/O, to help them better manage costs.

Managed WordPress Basic plans currently start at $107.88 plus taxes for a one-year contract and come with 5GB of SSD storage for one website. The plan includes a free domain, daily backups, malware removal, and an AI creation tool.

With the launch of the new migration assistant, GoDaddy says it plans to “empower entrepreneurs and small business owners” by giving them access to the right tools, insights, and resources.