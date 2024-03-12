Forget ChatGPT — this new Microsoft Copilot wants to solve your biggest work problems

Microsoft has announced that its Copilot Chatbot builder is now available to all Copilot Pro subscribers.

Microsoft says it developed the tool without input from OpenAI, possibly suggesting recent lawsuits and increasing scrutiny from regulators in the US, UK and Europe could be lessening its reliance on the AI tools pioneer.

The new Copilot GPT builder will allow all Pro tier subscribers to create custom task-specific chatbots based on their job role, and apparently it is super easy.

Highly specialized data retrieval

If you are a Pro subscriber, priced at $30 per user per month, you should now be able to click a new menu labeled “See all Copilot GPTs” that will allow access to a number of GPT’s created by Microsoft alongside the option to create your own.

The Copilot GPT builder is remarkably similar to that offered by OpenAI for its own ChatGPT AI, with a number of key features being shared between them, despite OpenAI’s custom builder available at the significantly lower price point of $20 per user per month.

One of the most significant features offered by the Copilot GPT builder is the ability to include retrieval augmented generation (RAG), which allows users to build a chatbot that can pull in data from the organization itself to help with highly specialized tasks such as HR or company guideline queries.

There is also the option to create chatbots that utilize DALL-E 3’s image generation functionality. The builder itself requires very little technical expertise and uses natural language prompts for much of the creative process.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Jordi Ribas, CVP, Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing, said, “Copilot GPTs are custom versions of Copilot with specific instructions & docs for grounding (RAG) chat responses.”

Ribas also pointed out that you can create your own custom chatbots completely hands on, or use guidance and input from Copilot itself to help create a specialized chatbot.

Via VentureBeat