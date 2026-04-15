Remote testing could significantly reduce long theory test waiting times

Backlog pressures are forcing reconsideration of traditional testing methods

AI proctoring introduces new concerns around fairness and oversight

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has launched a procurement process that could eventually allow learner drivers to sit their theory test from home.

The contracts, which cover three separate regions of the UK, include provisions for “exploring remote testing and proctoring technology in the delivery of the service.”

Proctoring in this context refers to supervision of a formal test by an onsite human invigilator or, increasingly, through remote video monitoring and AI tools.

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How the current test centre network operates

The move comes as the DVSA seeks to address long-standing backlogs that have left learners waiting weeks or months for test appointments.

Under the existing system, each of the three appointed suppliers must comply with the DVSA’s ‘40/40’ requirement.

The requirement stipulates that everyone in towns and cities must be no more than 40 minutes' travel from a test centre. Those in rural areas should be within 40 miles of a testing facility.

Suppliers will be responsible for providing a responsive scheduling system offering a real-time, six-month forward view of test availability.