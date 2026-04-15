'Exploring remote testing': DVSA may tackle huge backlog of learner driver theory test with home-based option
Waiting months for a theory test may end as DVSA trials the remote exam systems
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- Remote testing could significantly reduce long theory test waiting times
- Backlog pressures are forcing reconsideration of traditional testing methods
- AI proctoring introduces new concerns around fairness and oversight
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has launched a procurement process that could eventually allow learner drivers to sit their theory test from home.
The contracts, which cover three separate regions of the UK, include provisions for “exploring remote testing and proctoring technology in the delivery of the service.”
Proctoring in this context refers to supervision of a formal test by an onsite human invigilator or, increasingly, through remote video monitoring and AI tools.Article continues below
How the current test centre network operates
The move comes as the DVSA seeks to address long-standing backlogs that have left learners waiting weeks or months for test appointments.
Under the existing system, each of the three appointed suppliers must comply with the DVSA’s ‘40/40’ requirement.
The requirement stipulates that everyone in towns and cities must be no more than 40 minutes' travel from a test centre. Those in rural areas should be within 40 miles of a testing facility.
Suppliers will be responsible for providing a responsive scheduling system offering a real-time, six-month forward view of test availability.
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