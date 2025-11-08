Don’t wait for Black Friday – this colour laser printer from Brother is the cheapest you can buy, with an extra £35 off the price right now

Colour laser printers are a smart investment for home offices and small businesses that need pin sharp, consistent results without the ongoing cost of ink.

Black Friday sales start on November 28, 2025, but you don’t need to wait to bag a bargain. The Brother HL-L3220CWE Colour Wireless LED Printer offers an affordable way into colour laser printing, combining simple setup, wireless connectivity, and an optional toner subscription that keeps supplies topped up automatically.

Priced at £154.99 with a 30% discount from its original £220.80, it already undercuts many rivals. With cashback of £35, the cost drops to just £120, and it comes with a three-year warranty.

Today's best colour laser printer deal

Save 46% Brother HL-L3220CWE Colour Wireless LED Printer: was £221 now £120 at Amazon The Brother HL-L3220CWE Colour Wireless LED Printer is now £154.99, dropping to around £120 with cashback, and you get a three year warranty. It offers Wi-Fi, 18ppm print speeds, and a free four-month EcoPro toner subscription with automatic deliveries. Compact and reliable, it’s the best-value colour laser printer in the UK.

Designed for home offices and small businesses, this single-function model focuses purely on printing, delivering both colour and monochrome pages at speeds up to 18 ppm.

The LED print engine produces crisp, detailed output, while built-in Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity ensure flexible setup options. At 14.7 kilograms, the compact grey printer features a straightforward LCD control panel for quick access to key functions.

Buyers receive a four-month free trial for Brother’s EcoPro subscription. The plan automatically sends genuine Brother toner before supplies run out and includes a free cartridge recycling service, removing the need for manual ordering or monitoring.

The Brother Mobile Connect app allows users to manage print jobs, toner levels, and subscriptions remotely from a phone or tablet.

With its early discount, cashback, and free EcoPro trial, the HL-L3220CWE already matches the kind of deal usually reserved for Black Friday, giving buyers an opportunity to save big right now.

