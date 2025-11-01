Black Friday 2025 may be just under a month away, but you don’t need to wait to score a fantastic laptop deal, as right now, you can grab the Asus Vivobook 16 X1607QA for just £399 (was £529.99) on Amazon - that’s a whopping 25% off its regular price.

For anyone seeking a modern, AI-capable Windows 11 laptop at a great value, this offer definitely stands out ahead of the shopping rush.

The Asus Vivobook 16 is built around Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor, part of the latest Copilot+ PC platform designed for AI performance and quality battery life.

With 16GB of RAM and a fast 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it’s good for multitasking, creative work and streaming.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 16 laptop deal

Save 25% (£130) Asus Vivobook 16 X1607QA Laptop: was £529.99 now £399.99 at Amazon The Asus Vivobook 16 X1607QA is a stylish 16-inch Copilot+ PC powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a crisp WUXGA display, up to 19-hour battery life, and Windows 11 Home. Now just £399 (was £529.99), it’s an excellent early Black Friday steal for performance and portability.

A large 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers crisp visuals and extra vertical room for productivity, making it an ideal laptop for coding, as well as writing, or browsing.

Despite its large screen, the Vivobook 16 remains easy to carry and weighs just 1.78 kg.

The up to 19-hour battery life means you can go an entire workday and more without reaching for the charger. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, ensuring up-to-date security, and Copilot+ AI features.

It has four USB ports, HDMI, and wireless support. The system’s integrated Qualcomm graphics handle everyday visuals with ease, and Asus’ solid build quality and 1-year manufacturer warranty provide extra peace of mind.

At £399, this Copilot+-powered machine offers exceptional performance, portability, and longevity for the price, making it one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals I’ve seen so far.

While you're here, check out our round-up of the best business laptops, and the best laptops for video editing.

More top Copilot+ laptop deals to consider

Save 29% Lenovo IdeaPad 5x Convertible Laptop: was £849.99 now £599.99 at John Lewis The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x Convertible Copilot+ Laptop is now just £599.99 (was £849.99) at John Lewis, saving you £250. It features a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD. The 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen with the included Digital Pen 2 makes it perfect for creativity, productivity, and entertainment in a smart Luna Grey design.

Save 17% HP OmniBook 5 14" AI Laptop: was £599.99 now £499.99 at HP Store The HP OmniBook 5 14" Next Gen AI Laptop is now £499 (was £599) direct from HP with voucher code SAVE100. Powered by the Snapdragon X processor, it includes 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a stunning 14-inch 2K OLED display. Enjoy up to 34 hours of battery life, a sleek recycled aluminium design, and built-in HP AI Companion.