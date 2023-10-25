Automattic is going all-in on messaging apps
Texts.com brings all your messages into one dashboard
Automattic, the company behind the popular website builder WordPress.com, has announced its acquisition of Texts.com as it looks to break into a new market.
The app works as a central hub for a number of supported messaging platforms and is designed to make keeping track of messages across those platforms much easier.
With the acquisition, Automattic’s solutions now span publishing, ecommerce, advertising, and messaging.
Texts.com is coming to more platforms soon
The app is already available on the desktop, where most workers spend their time. There are macOS, Windows, and Linux desktop clients.
Currently, Texts.com supports iMessage, Slack, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Signal, Discord, and X, and the company has committed to adding more services soon. TechRadar Pro asked for more information about its future plans, including some notable omissions like Teams, email, and SMS. We will update this article if and when we receive more information.
Automattic has also committed to bringing an Android version to customers, and an iOS app is already being developed.
Users of the app will be able to access an extra layer of functionality above existing messaging app features, including send scheduling and marking as unread. In an email to TechRadar Pro, a company spokesperson added:
“And then there’s the bevy of handy keyboard shortcuts, a customizable interface, and even group chat summaries for when you’ve been away for a few hours and come back to 100+ unread messages.”
The service’s founder, Kishan Bagaria, will move over to Automattic as the company’s new Head of Messaging, and the rest of Text.com’s workforce will continue developing the upcoming mobile apps.
Texts.com says that sensitive data like messages and credentials stay on-device, thus preserving end-to-end encryption across the supported platforms.
Customers are invited to join a waitlist now, and can expect to pay from $12.50 per month (billed annually) to use the app.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Like the idea of WordPress.com? Here are all the best free website builders
- You can now buy a WordPress domain that will be yours for 100 years
- Check out our roundup of the best online collaboration tools
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Darren Allan