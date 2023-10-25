Automattic is going all-in on messaging apps

Automattic, the company behind the popular website builder WordPress.com, has announced its acquisition of Texts.com as it looks to break into a new market.

The app works as a central hub for a number of supported messaging platforms and is designed to make keeping track of messages across those platforms much easier.

With the acquisition, Automattic’s solutions now span publishing, ecommerce, advertising, and messaging.

Texts.com is coming to more platforms soon

The app is already available on the desktop, where most workers spend their time. There are macOS, Windows, and Linux desktop clients.

Currently, Texts.com supports iMessage, Slack, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Signal, Discord, and X, and the company has committed to adding more services soon. TechRadar Pro asked for more information about its future plans, including some notable omissions like Teams, email, and SMS. We will update this article if and when we receive more information.

Automattic has also committed to bringing an Android version to customers, and an iOS app is already being developed.

Users of the app will be able to access an extra layer of functionality above existing messaging app features, including send scheduling and marking as unread. In an email to TechRadar Pro, a company spokesperson added:

“And then there’s the bevy of handy keyboard shortcuts, a customizable interface, and even group chat summaries for when you’ve been away for a few hours and come back to 100+ unread messages.”

The service’s founder, Kishan Bagaria, will move over to Automattic as the company’s new Head of Messaging, and the rest of Text.com’s workforce will continue developing the upcoming mobile apps.

Texts.com says that sensitive data like messages and credentials stay on-device, thus preserving end-to-end encryption across the supported platforms.

Customers are invited to join a waitlist now, and can expect to pay from $12.50 per month (billed annually) to use the app.