Amazon set to invest billions and create thousands of jobs in France

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has confirmed plans to invest over €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in its French operations, marking a significant boost to the country’s economy and jobs market.

The cash injection is set to create more than 3,000 permanent jobs in the country across various sectors, on top of the 2,000 roles that the company had announced recently.

The news comes amid the country’s ‘Choose France’ initiative, under which other companies including GSK and Accenture are also set to reveal substantial investments, and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

AWS and ‘Choose France’

In a statement (via Reuters), Amazon highlighted its plans to bolster its cloud infrastructure in the Paris area, aimed at supporting France’s growing generative AI sector. The investment will also expand its logistics infrastructure in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

The latest Amazon investment forms part of more than €20 billion ($21.6 billion) in cash injections since 2010.

Outside the four walls of Amazon, France has earned itself a highly regarded reputation as a suitable country for artificial intelligence businesses – startups like Mistral and Poolside have already come out of the country, while other tech giants like Meta and Google have also established their own centers in the country.

In the past year or so, France has emerged as a top choice for many AI companies because of its strong research landscape, government support, clean energy initiatives and strategic location in an accessible area of Europe. It joins the likes of neighbouring Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom as a key destination for tech investments.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides expanding its infrastructure and logistics, part of the cloud giant’s latest investment will also go towards reducing carbon emissions, which correlates with the country’s overall green efforts and the company’s sustainability goals.