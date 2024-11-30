BLUETTI Handsfree 2 Backpack with solar charging capabilities for hiking and remote travels now available for $399

New BLUETTI power station backpack offers carrying capacity and charging

MOLLE system allows essentials to be strapped to the outside

Power station charges in just six hours by solar panel

A travel backpack with a built-in battery, charging ports, and a solar panel offers a lot of utility, especially for those constantly on the go - and this is exactly what BLUETTI is offering to the world of portable power stations.

The BLUETTI Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station merges portability and power into one compact backpack.

The bag combines a 60-liter space - which can carry up to 30kg (66 lbs) - with a powerful 700W, 512Wh battery.

Durability and modular design for outdoor adventures

The BLUETTI Handsfree 2 employs a MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment) system, which is widely used in tactical gear to allow for easy attachment of external accessories like sleeping bags, tents, or additional solar panels, with shoulder strap mounting points for GoPros or essential gear, ensuring they are always within reach.

It also comes with a quick-access side opening design to align with its power output ports, enabling charging while the backpack is worn so users can keep moving without stopping to plug in.

The power station uses fragmented solar charging technology to charge the power station on the go, and automatically activates charging when solar input is detected, and conserves power by shutting off in low light conditions.

With the 60W solar panel, the power station can be fully charged in about six hours, while the more powerful 120W solar panel reduces charging time to three hours.

Even in cloudy weather, the system is designed to provide efficient charging especially on longer, power-intensive journeys. Under perfect conditions, the solar input can be as high as 350W, which can fully charge the power station in as little as two hours.

As expected of a power capable backpack, the BLUETTI Handsfree 2 is IPX4 waterproof, meaning it can withstand exposure to rain and other challenging outdoor conditions. The 512Wh LiFePO₄ (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery is rated for more than 4,000 charging cycles while maintaining 80% of its original capacity.

The power station also offers a range of output options, including a 700W AC outlet, two 100W USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports with a total output of 15W.

The input options include 600W AC charging, which allows the power station to be fully charged in just over an hour. For those travelling by car, the power station can also be charged via a 12V or 24V car outlet which takes between 3.1 to 5.8 hours for a full charge depending on the voltage.