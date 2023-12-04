The OnePlus 12 has a bigger battery than any of the best phones

The OnePlus 12 is being fully unveiled tomorrow (December 5), but in its continued quest to reveal everything about the phone before launch, OnePlus has announced the battery capacity, and at 5,400mAh it’s bigger than even the batteries in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This spec was shared by the official OnePlus account on Weibo (a Chinese social media site), and for reference the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,441mAh battery. None of the other best phones have a battery this big either, and leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s will also be smaller.

So this could be a big win for OnePlus, especially if that large size translates into a long battery life. The company also revealed that the OnePlus 12 will charge at 100W, and that it will feature 50W wireless charging, so it should juice up quickly too.

Worrying water resistance

One slightly less impressive spec, however, is the water resistance, as OnePlus has revealed the phone sports IP65-certification. That gives it robust dust resistance and means it can withstand low-pressure water jets, but it’s less water resistance than most of the top phones have. Still, it is an upgrade on the IP64-rated OnePlus 11.

Beyond this, a OnePlus exec has even now shown off photos of the OnePlus 12, which you can see below.

All of this was posted on Weibo, and this follows previous posts revealing the camera specs (a 48MP main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom), the chipset (a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), the RAM (up to 24GB), the storage (up to 1TB), and the screen brightness (up to 4,500 nits).

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Beyond that, leaks have filled in most of the other gaps, including some recent leaked images from Technology Meow on Weibo (via GSMArena) that show a 6.82-inch display.

So there really probably won’t be much left to unveil on December 5, but if you want to tune in anyway, the event kicks off at 1:30am ET / 6:30am GMT / 5:30pm AEDT, or 10:30pm PT on December 4. The unsociable time is because this launch is just for China, with a global launch expected in January.

