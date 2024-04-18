OnePlus is launching two familiar but new devices – the OnePlus Pad Go and the OnePlus Watch 2 Lifestyle Edition

OnePlus is releasing two ‘almost new’ products, including a new ‘Lifestyle Edition’ of its OnePlus Watch 2 , while also bringing its mid-range tablet – the OnePlus Pad Go – to Europe on April 23.

The exact specs of the OnePlus Watch 2 Lifestyle Edition aren't confirmed, however, it’s believed to use the same hardware and software as the existing OnePlus Watch 2, which launched in February. That said, it's expected to feature a new look, and could include a new design, strap, and color, which better align with its ‘lifestyle’ moniker.

Unfortunately, OnePlus is keeping the new look under wraps for now, with the only official image available giving very little away, save for the same distinct barrel downplaying host to the crown and button. But beyond that any questions you have around what makes this a ‘Lifestyle Edition’ will have to remain unanswered until its launch.

Conversely, we know more about the OnePlus Pad Go, as it was previously released in India on October 20, 2023. The Pad Go is a cheaper version of the original OnePlus Pad , released in April last year, trading off some of the standard model’s more powerful hardware in the pursuit of a more affordable price.

One of these trade-offs is that the OnePlus Pad Go swaps the standard Pad’s more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 for a more modest Helio G99 – built on a less-efficient 6nm process and running at a lower clock speed, to boot.

The screen on the OnePlus Pad Go is a similarly-sized 11-inch panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 1720 x 2408 resolution and a 400-nit typical brightness. That’s the same size and 7:5 aspect ratio used on the original OnePlus Pad, but with a lower refresh rate and resolution.

Much like the OnePlus Pad, the Pad Go comes in just one configuration, with 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage. The battery is also reduced between models, from 9,510mAh down to 8,000mAh, sporting slightly slower 33W charging compared to the original OnePlus Pad’s faster 67W speeds.

It isn’t all reduced specs though, with the OnePlus Pad Go featuring LTE connectivity, allowing you to stay connected without Wi-Fi, plus there’s a microSD slot for expanding storage; something the standard OnePlus Pad lacks entirely.

Regional pricing for both the Pad Go and Lifestyle Edition Watch 2 isn’t yet confirmed, but for reference, the existing OnePlus Watch 2 is currently $299 / £269 / AU$459, which gives us a potential ballpark price for this upcoming Watch 2 variant.

The OnePlus Pad Go currently costs INR₹23,999, which is roughly $285 / £230 / AU$440, and the company is already offering a special offer for UK buyers, with a free power adapter thrown in (worth £39) when you pre-pay just £1.