No more secrets? Nothing Phone 2 leaks completely ahead of launch

The Nothing Phone 2 's complete spec sheet has leaked just days ahead of launch, detailing key features, including a larger display, and a more powerful camera system.The Nothing Phone 2 is to be launched on July 11.

The leaks come courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar and include pricing details of around Rs 42,000 to Rs 43,000 in India. The Nothing Phone 2’s expected pricing in Europe is €739, which converts roughly to $800 / £630 / AU$1,180.

Nothing Phone 2- 6.7" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (adaptive)- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1- Camera: 50MP (IMX890) (f/1.9) (OIS) + 50MP (UW) (JN1)- Selfie: 32MP- Android 13, Nothing OS 2.0 (3+4 updates)- optical fingerprint, IP rating- 4,700mAh battery, 33W / 15WPrice: ₹42/43kJuly 6, 2023 See more

According to Brar, the Nothing Phone 2 will be a flagship-class device, including a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a pair of 50MP cameras for wide and ultra-wide scenarios, a 32MP front-facing camera, Android 13, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. It is to be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Nothing has already confirmed details such as the battery capacity and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 – a powerful processor that can be found in phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 .

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska)

Additional leaks from Twitter tipster Kamila Wojciechowska (via Android Authority ) also included a selection of wallpapers, a selection of which we have compiled above so as to provide an idea. If interested, you can download the wallpapers from Wojciechowska's Google Drive link, directly.

Pivot in plain sight?

The Nothing Phone 2 looks as though it’ll have more in common with the best smartphones out there, compared to its predecessor, including a larger screen, higher-quality camera sensors (that we've seen on phones like the OnePlus 11 already), and more.

The company's first outing made a concerted effort to be a little more unique, with the Nothing Phone 1 being a relatively compact 6.55-inch device, relying on a mid-class SoC – the Snapdragon 778G, that led with a head-turning design and user experience. Though it isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers most of the best Android phones , the Phone 2’s 8 Plus Gen 1 will certainly close the gap.