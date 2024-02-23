Nothing Phone 2a renders appear to reveal the promising mid-ranger in full

Leaks for the Nothing Phone (2a) are ramping up as we inch closer to its March 5 launch date. This time, a series of what may be official images have recently surfaced showing off the mid-ranger’s final design in full.

These renders, strangely enough, were posted on the Nothing Community forums by user Greg2024. The original page has since been deleted, but fortunately, people managed to save its contents. Looking at the leak, the Nothing Phone (2a) looks radically different from the older Phone (2) model. The rear camera lenses will be horizontally aligned and placed at the center of the device’s upper half. What’s more, the glyph is completely gone. In its place are three light strips situated around the cameras. Below that, you’ll notice a pipe-like pattern moving downward.

[Exclusive] #NothingPhone2aNothing Phone 2a is coming up with Plastic frame!! pic.twitter.com/HkTjVvF3NOFebruary 22, 2024 See more

On the front, you have the rumored 6.7-inch AMOLED screen surrounded by thin bezels. The pinhole selfie lens is at the top, plus the images show the power button on the right with volume control on the left. Finally, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be available in black or white.

Seeing into the future

That’s everything in the leak, so now the question is what we can learn from the renders because, in our opinion, it seems legit. For starters, the rear glyph morphing into the simplified light array is probably a cost-cutting measure by developers. The same goes for the wireless charging coil. That's gone having been replaced by the lines snaking down.

What adds further credence to the leak are the cameras. Around mid-February, industry insider Abhishek Yadav got his hands on what he claimed was an early version of the smartphone, and wouldn’t you know, it sports horizontally aligned lenses. It’s also worth looking at the tagline for the Nothing Phone (2a) launch event which is “Fresh. Eyes.” And what looks like a pair of eyes? Two cameras sitting next to each other.

Missing info

Device specifications were not part of the leak; however, the company did confirm in a recent YouTube video that the smartphone will run on a custom-built MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. The rest of the model’s hardware capabilities are officially unknown at this time although rumors are claiming it’ll have at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price point is a mystery too; however, 9To5Google postulates it could be roughly $380/£300/€349.

As always, take this information with a grain of salt. Things could always change in the next couple of weeks. Maybe the company will stick with the old vertically aligned lens array.

Around the same time as this leak came out, the CMF by Nothing sub-brand announced two new audio products; most notably the Neckband Pro, a pair of earbuds equipped with presumably a battery pack that’ll hang around your neck. These are slated to have “best in class ANC” or active noise canceling.

If you want our opinion on what are the best ANC devices, check out TechRadar’s list of the best noise-canceling earbuds for 2024.