Android 15 could soon bring back a popular home screen customization trick

Android Home Screen icon shapes could soon be customizable

The change has been spotted in the latest Android 15 beta

Android did previously have this option back in Android 11

While Android 15 has now been officially pushed out – to Pixel phones, at least – there will be plenty more updates coming to the operating system over the next few months, and it looks as though an old customization feature could be making a return.

As spotted by tipster Nail Sadykov (via Android Authority), the latest Android 15 beta includes a hidden option to adjust the shape of the home screen icons from the standard circles. It's a design tweak that's not been available since back in Android 11.

It looks as though there are six different icon shapes to pick from, including the standard circle and square shapes, as well as a star-like shape. The customization doesn't actually work right now, but the relevant screens can be enabled.

This is no guarantee that the feature will ever see the light of day, but it's definitely something Google is considering. The option was previously banished with the arrival of Android 12 in 2021, as the customization settings were simplified.

Keep on customizing

iOS 18 is now more customizable than ever (Image credit: Apple)

Android has always been the mobile OS of choice for those who like tinkering with layouts and interfaces. You can even install an alternative launcher like Nova or Niagara if you want to reskin the entire look of the software.

In recent years though, iOS has been catching up: iOS 18 includes options for breaking away from the traditional home screen grid layout, and lets you tint the colors of the home screen icons to match the wallpaper. Perhaps Google has realized it needs to up its game.

There's plenty more that's new in the latest Android 15 beta, as outlined in the Android Authority report: we can look forward to improvements to the Do Not Disturb feature, as well as a native Linux Terminal app that will please the true Android enthusiasts.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for when we'll see it appear for everyone, that's not clear. Pixel owners should get the update soon-ish – Android 16 is apparently only seven months away – but Samsung Galaxy phones aren't getting the Android 15-based One UI 7 before next year.