The world needs the new Bing, but it has to stop following Google

On Tuesday, Microsoft revealed (opens in new tab) its new and seemingly improved Bing search engine. The real kicker is that Bing is now backed by a powerful AI engine similar to ChatGPT or Google Bard. The tech giant developed a propriety way of using OpenAI called The Prometheus Model and it thinks this will be a game changer in terms of how users interact with their search results.

News of Bing’s relaunch honestly excited me, as we desperately need more real competition in the search engine space. Google Search has deteriorated significantly in quality over the years, as results have gotten overrun with ads that degraded its reliability (not to mention the tech giant’s recent stance on AI-generated content, which has further muddled the quality of search results.)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

But if implemented correctly, Microsoft’s Bing could take note of what’s wrong with modern Google and circumvent those issues itself. Keeping ads from taking over search pages while better honing both the number of results and their relevancy to user search terms. And with AI-generated content comes the issue of not only the aforementioned relevancy and numbers but ensuring that the information is both safe and properly sourced.

From what we’ve seen so far in Bing previews, Microsoft has been at least consistent with the latter, though the former remains to be seen. Regardless, bringing back Bing as an AI-powered search engine is a dangerous game, as not only are there plenty of moral and legal ramifications to be had if the company isn’t careful about safety and plagiarism, but there’s also the risk of it being a far inferior Google search if Bing doesn’t have a properly beefed up database and search algorithm.

(Image credit: Asif Islam via Shutterstock)

Bing is in a unique position to take the search engine world by storm and it’s as simple as not following in the footsteps of Google by taking notes of what its major competitor has done wrong and avoiding those same pitfalls. Here’s to seeing what Microsoft has in store for us down the road.