In my opinion, there are only two Prime Day Fitbit deals worth getting today

We've seen lots of Prime Day Fitbit deals over the last couple of days. As part of the Prime Day deals event, Amazon has discounted almost every Fitbit model on the market, and other retailers like Best Buy have price-matched the deals in an attempt to keep up.

Consequently, the deals have been flooding in, and are only now starting to slow down. If you've been dithering over whether to get a Fitbit on Prime Day, you're spoiled for choice, especially if you don't know which device to get.

Our top picks? The Fitbit Inspire 2, which is now retailing at $66.49 (opens in new tab), and the Fitbit Versa 3, which is now on sale at $159.38 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest it's ever been. Check out both deals below:

Today's best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Save $70 - Our pick for the best Fitbit ever is now the cheapest it's ever been. Built-in GPS frees you from the constraints of your phone, while the new Daily Readiness score reveals if you should focus on recovery over exercise, or vice versa (get it?). Charge up for a full day in just 12 minutes.

Save $33 - Fitbit's cheapest current-gen tracker is still no slouch. With 10 days of battery life and 24-7 heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking and free one year of Fitbit Premium, it's a steal at $65.

We rated the Fitbit Versa 3 as the best Fitbit that has ever been produced. Its got all the best features of Fitbits past and present, with Alexa integration for voice commands, all the smartwatch functionality you need alongside Fitbit's powerful Premium metrics, and looks great with a 1.58-inch AMOLED screen. If you want the best, the Versa 3 is it.

Of course, some people don't want all those bells and whistles, and you might prefer a sleek, unobtrusive fitness tracker to collect your metrics on the down-low. Enter the Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit's entry-level tracker which offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep metrics, activity tracking, different sports profiles, and a one-year trial of Fitbit Premium. Its 10-day battery life means you can just pop it on and forget about it.

Every other Fitbit deal falls somewhere between those two extremes, both in terms of price and functionality. The Charge 5, the Luxe, and the Versa 2 all land somewhere in the middle of these two when it comes to performance, number of features, and price.

But the cost is less of an issue with these limited-time, range-wide deals. The prices of these devices are now quite similar, which allows you to choose more freely between them.

I reckon you can save the most money and get the best device by figuring out what kind of person you are. Do you want notifications, emails, third-party apps, music controls - essentially an Apple Watch without the added cost? Go for the Versa 3, which is technically the best Fitbit, now at a much-reduced price. Do you want a small, subtle tracker rather than a flashy smartwatch? Go for the Inspire 2, which is far and away the cheapest you'll find a modern Fitbit right now.

