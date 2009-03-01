Razer Pro Click Bluetooth Mouse review

A comfortable mouse that is responsive enough for you to get away with chucking your old mouse mat

For adding wireless usability to your laptop, the Bluetooth Razer Pro Mouse provides a simple but effective solution.

Build quality is excellent, and the soft-touch plastic shell feels reassuringly heavy in the hand. Available in four colours, it boasts Bluetooth 2.0 with Adaptive Frequency Hopping and an ambidextrous design for left and right-hand use.

The instructions are very clear. Connecting the device to our laptop was quick and easy, and we found the mouse to be very responsive on hard surfaces, with no need for a mouse mat. Finally, the three buttons – left click, right click and wheel – all proved tactile and comfortable to use.