Sony KDL-32EX723 review

As a 2D TV with Bravia's solid new Internet video service, there's much to like about the 32EX723. Just not the 3D.

It's been a long wait – made longer by production delays caused by Japan's earthquake – but at last the first of Sony's eagerly anticipated 2011 Bravia TVs is here, and comes internet, 3D and full HD-ready.

The 32-inch KDL-32EX723 is a great starting point for getting a handle on how Sony's 2011 TV range might shape up in the weeks and months to come, since it sits more or less in the middle in terms of cost. Priced at £750, it's the most affordable Sony TV this year to carry active 3D capability, and far more affordable than the Sony KDL-46NX713.

Aside from its headline 3D talents, the 32EX723 features Sony's new, improved Bravia Internet video platform, a full internet browser (the first time we've seen this on a Sony TV), Motionflow XR 200 motion processing and the new X-Reality picture processing engine.

The 32EX723 doesn't benefit from one of Sony's striking Monolithic designs, with their ultra-slim profiles and single-layer, glass-like finishes. But this doesn't mean it's an ugly TV by any means – the left, right and top edges of its bezel are slender and glossy, and the bottom edge offers a cute contrast in metallic-looking grey. But it's certainly a lot more ordinary-looking than the Monolithic sets, and its build quality feels a touch plasticky for a mid-range TV.

Series

It joins the 55-inch KDL-55EX723, 46-inch KDL-46EX723 and 40-inch KDL-40EX723 to form the EX723 series.

Above the EX723 in Sony's extensive new TV range is the NX723 series, which delivers Sony's sleek Monolithic design, an ultra-slim LED panel and built-in Wi-Fi on a higher level. Take one step down from the EX723 series and you get to the EX524 models, which crucially don't have 3D capabilities or sport the EX723's MotionFlow XR 200 video processing.