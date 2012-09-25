LinkedIn launches one-click Endorsements

Business social media site LinkedIn is introducing Endorsements, a new feature that makes it easier to recognise skills and expertise.

LinkedIn's Product Manager David Berger explained on the official LinkedIn blog "With just one click, you can now endorse your connections for a skill they've listed on their profile or recommend one they haven't added yet."

The new Endorsement feature will be available in two different places on a LinkedIn profile:

On the top of a connection's profile, you'll see recommended endorsements for them. You can suggest additional skills as well.

You can also endorse them from the new Skills & Expertise section that now showcases these endorsements.

LinkedIn users who receive an endorsement receive a notification on email, and can then scroll to the bottom of their profile page under "Skills and Expertise" to see the faces of people who have endorsed them. Additionally If they've recommended a skill that's not on the profile then users can accept the skill and they can add a new skill by clicking on "add a skill" on the profile page.

Jonathan Duarte, President and Founder at GOJobs.com described the new feature as a "game changer as far as 'Social Professional Proof'. I think 'Endorsements' are the final deliverable in LinkedIn's founder Reid Hoffman's view of creating 'Social Proof Resumes'. Endorsements are simple for users to click and create. You don't have to spend hours following up with connections asking for 'Recommendations' "

The Endorsement feature has launched in English across the United States, India, New Zealand, and Australia, and it should be available in the UK in "the next few weeks."