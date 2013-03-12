What's Glass without apps? Google reveals first third-party entrants

Stories come to life before your eyes

The public is still months away from getting their hands on the Google Glass, but that didn't stop the Mountain View-based company from announcing a few apps in the works for the future tech fashion accessory.

Google laid the apps out during a South by Southwest (SXSW) developer panel today, revealing the partnerships it's moulded to gift its project with third-party software.

The New York Times is a venerable friend in the endeavor, with the G-team showing off how news is displayed when it's asked for: a headline, byline, appropriate image and number of hours since the article was published are displayed.

Feeling like listening to your article instead of reading it? Users can simply tap and the eyewear becomes a book on tape of sorts.

Google Glass world

The two are also testing a breaking news feature that will flash notifications when a new story is posted.

Gmail got its time on the SXSW stage, with the image of an email sender and subject line popping up on Glass' screen.

To reply, a user can simply recite their message aloud.

Evernote, Skitch and Path also have Google Glass apps in development, with the latter sending curated updates to users and allowing them to post emoticons to friend's posts and reply with comments.

While just a sampling of the multitude of apps Google is sure to develop for Glass, it really is amazing to see the hands-free elements of the wearable tech come to life with these applications.

Via Engadget