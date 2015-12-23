'Hoverboards' no longer welcome on Singapore Airlines flights

Tech’s most marginalised item of the year is welcome in even fewer places now, with the announcement that passengers are no longer allowed to transport their ‘hoverboard’ gliders on Singapore Airlines flights.

Hoverboards, solowheels and airwheels were added to the airline’s updated travel restrictions page, citing safety concerns over the devices’ lithium ion batteries and their tendency to suddenly explode.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines told Channel News Asia that the airline “complies strictly with International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations on the transport of dangerous goods, which includes lithium batteries."

But Singapore Airlines aren’t the only ones giving devices like the Kaiser Baas Revo Glider the cold shoulder – Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines, JetBlue, Malaysia Airlines and United Airlines have also prohibited them on their flights.

On top of this, the US Postal Service recently stated that will not fly hoverboards in its airplanes, opting instead to ship them by ground.