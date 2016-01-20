Stan secures exclusive rights to J.J. Abrams and Stephen King's new show

If there are two names guaranteed to send fandom into a tizzy these days, it’s J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

If you’re a fan of either of those two, you’ll want to see their new show, called 11.22.63, as soon as humanly possible.

Thankfully, you won't have to wait long, as Stan has just announced that it has secured the exclusive Australian streaming rights to the show and will be showing it within hours of its US debut on Hulu on February 16, 2016.

The 8-part series, which is based on King’s 2011 best-seller, sees high school teacher Jake Epping (James Franco) go back to the fateful day in which President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, so that he can prevent it from happening. Problem is, the past does not want to be changed, and will make it extremely difficult for Jake to rewrite history.

Check out the trailer for 11.22.63 below: