Urbanista launches two true wireless earbud models to rival Apple AirPods

Swedish audio brand Urbanista has unveiled two new true wireless earbud models to rival competitors like the Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and Beats Powerbeats Pro.

The more expensive of the two models, thee Urbanista Athens true wireless earbuds are made with runners in mind, with an IP67 waterproof rating, which means they should withstand a little rain, as well as a sweaty workout.

Priced at £119 (Around $140 / AU$215), the true wireless buds come with eight hours of playback, while the charging case provides an additional 24 hours; and, with Siri and Google Assistant compatibility, your music playback can be controlled with your voice.

Made with sports in mind

In terms of sound quality, Urbanista says that the in-ear design of these wireless headphones provides "provides maximum comfort and sound isolation allowing you to focus on your performance without distraction".

There's a focus on bass, which is specifically designed for sports, providing an audio experience that's "geared to help push you through that extra mile". Also useful for athletes is the ability to use one earbud at a time, so you can hear your surroundings while listening to music or taking calls.

Design-wise, they look a little like the Samsung Galaxy Buds, weighing just 5g for a comfortable fit over long period of time.

The cheaper true wireless earbud model, the Urbanista Paris come in at £99 (around $120 / AU$180) – relativtely cheap for this kind of wireless earphone.

These buds draw inspiration from the unique look of the Apple AirPods, with long protruding stems and a pillbox-like charging case.

Urbanista says that these buds provide "strong passive noise-canceling', thanks to the seal created by the in-ear design, and like the pricier Athens, come with Siri and Google Assistant compatibility.

With five hours playtime and an additional 15 hours of juice provided by the charging case, the Urbanista Paris true wireless buds don't have the best battery life we've ever seen, but they do look pretty slick, coming in black, white, rose gold, and luxe olive green.

They look similar to the Urbanista Stockholm true wireless headphones, which we reviewed recently; we were impressed by their stylish design and simple controls, but felt the sound quality was sometimes lacking.

The Urbanista Paris, which will hopefully improve upon the sound quality of their predecessors, are available to buy from November 1, while the Urbanista Athens true wireless earbuds will be available from October 1.