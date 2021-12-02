Two of Cyber Monday's best VPN deals just got extended

If you thought that once the clock struck midnight on Monday, 2021's best discounts would have completely disappeared, think again. Two of the world's best VPN providers have today confirmed that their sale prices have been extended through to the end of the year.

That's a duo of excellent savings on a pair of VPNs that we really rate: NordVPN and Surfshark.

NordVPN is offering a huge 72% off the price of its normal monthly cost when you commit to a two year subscription, it means that the effective price comes down to just $3.29 / £2.44 / €2.80 / AU$4.51 per month.

While Surfshark VPN can go even cheaper with its seasonal promotion. Instead of slashing prices, it's throwing in an extra three months free with the purchase of a two-year plan, which brings the monthly price down to effectively only $2.21 a month (around £1.62 / AU$2.94 a month).

You can read more about the two offers below, and our advice on which you should choose. Plus, if you keep scrolling, there's a wildcard VPN deal that's even cheaper still.

NordVPN vs Surfshark: today's best VPN deals

NordVPN NordVPN: 2 years | $11.95 $3.29/pm | 72% off

This Black Friday/Cyber Monday VPN deal from NordVPN takes its normal one-month price - $11.95 - and knocks an almighty 72% off if you opt for its two-year plan. And if that all sounds like too much commitment or you just want to give Nord a go, then you can buy safe in the knowledge that you can get a full quibble-free refund within 30 days. Ends January 10

Surfshark Surfshark: 2 years + 3 months FREE | $12.95 $2.21 a month | Save 83%

Surfshark is a feature-packed, friendly-to-use provider that also performs well in providing security, solid speeds, and the ability to unblock many of our favorite streaming services. Now even cheaper with this VPN deal, get 3 months free on its great value 2-year plan, now $2.21 a month. Ends December 31

One thing to note with these offers (which is the same of pretty much every VPN deal out there) is that you have to pay the full amount upfront. This means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content will be sorted for the next couple of years.

(Image credit: Future)

NordVPN vs Surfshark: which is better for you?

Make no mistake - no matter which you choose between NordVPN and Surfshark, it's very unlikely you'll be disappointed (and even if you are, both have a 30-day no quibble money back guarantee).

Both are a delight to use across a range of apps and devices, offer watertight online security and anonymity, and have a great reputation for unblocking restricted apps and overseas streaming catalogs.

If your main reason for getting a VPN is security, however, then we'd suggest siding with NordVPN. With its double VPN and 'Onion Over' protection, no other VPN provider innovates like Nord when it comes to encryption. It boasts a server selection numbering over 5,000 across 60 countries, and some of the server speeds we saw when last testing Nord were some of the very fastest around.

(Image credit: Future)

Surfshark, on the other hand, is a bargain-hunter's best friend. VPN prices don't get much better than from a provider that tops our best cheap VPN guide.

And unlike Nord, it doesn't limit the amount of devices you can use it on at any one time - so you can safely install it on your and your family's PCs, laptops, phones, streaming devices and routers without worrying about being told that you've hit a limit.

As we say, both are great choices. But you can delve further into the differences with our dedicated comparison of NordVPN vs Surfshark VPN.

Today's cheapest VPN deal

The overall 'winner' of Cyber Monday 2021 when it came to VPN deals was PureVPN. It may not be the very best provider on the block - it can't match the speeds or usability of NordVPN or Surfshark - but it can still unblock a decent range of streaming services and it's undeniably great value... especially at this price: