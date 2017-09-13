Twitter's adding hundreds of hours of premium video-streaming content just for Aussies

At the “All That Matters” conference – Asia-Pacific’s “Business-2-Business-2-Fan" event in Singapore – Twitter announced that it will add hundreds of hours of premium live- and in-streaming video content to the micro-blogging site.

The company has partnered with over 35 content providers in the Asia-Pacific region, including Fox Sports, Riot Games, the ARIAs and Bloomberg Asia-Pacific to provide content across sports, news and entertainment.

These partnerships will give Aussies on Twitter access to live streams of the Australian Open, the Ashes and major eSports events, amongst others.

Twitter has already begun offering in-streaming video advertising in Australia, before rolling it out to the rest of the region.

In a statement, Twitter confirmed that the content will include an extension of its current global deals as well as new always-on premium content to advertisers in the Asia-Pacific region.