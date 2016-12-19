This map of the first Zelda game is the perfect use for a 3D printer

There’s no limit to what people will attempt to 3D print. Cars? Check . Drones? Check . A one-handed bottle opener? Check .

Now someone has found one of the most perfect pieces of videogame history to 3D print.

The object in question is a 3D recreation of the map from the original Legend of Zelda on the NES, and the creator looks like he’s absolutely nailed the retro game’s pixel-based art-style.

To printing via Minecraft

The map itself was initially created in Minecraft over the course of six months. It’s not surprising it took this long, as the high resolution images below show some great little touches, like the graveyard you originally find the master sword in.

The model's size and detail meant the 3D printed process took a massive 24 hours, before another six hours were spent painting it.

It’s hard to argue the results weren’t worth it though. Check out Mike Matei’s tweets below for some high-resolution images.



Zelda 3D Printed Map.. The Lost Woods! (Photos by @dubbya1986) pic.twitter.com/3gw9hHQuunDecember 17, 2016

Zelda 3D Printed Map Close Up photo. Here you can see levels 1 and 4! (Photos by @dubbya1986) pic.twitter.com/ZAZrA9kxKPDecember 17, 2016

Hyrule Overworld, here you can see level 2 and where you find the extra rupee's in top right. (Photos by @dubbya1986) pic.twitter.com/p2mzXx2edFDecember 17, 2016

Zelda 3D Printed Map.. The Graveyard! Find the Master Sword but watch out for Ghini's! (Photos by @dubbya1986) pic.twitter.com/EEu3ToDHc3December 17, 2016