The laptop with the world’s biggest screen is still on sale, two years after launch

There’s a good reason most companies never launched a laptop with a curved screen as often, you need ample space to appreciate the curvature of the display, which a laptop often simply can't provide.

However, this didn’t prevent Acer releasing the world's first notebook to feature a curved display - the Predator 21 X.

If you want to get your hands on one, US retailer Insight still sells it at the time of writing for a staggering $9,935 , which is actually more than the suggested retail price at launch.

A whopper of a laptop

The Predator 21 X is the first and only laptop ever to ship with a curved display - but that's not all it has to offer.

It has a proper mechanical keyboard, a four-speaker/dual-woofer setup, three fans and two (yes, two) 330W power supply units that feed an 8-cell battery.

The rest of the tech is somewhat long in the tooth; a desktop-grade Intel Core i7-7820HK, 64GB of RAM, two SSDs in SATA-mode, with a backup 1TB hard disk drive, and two Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 in SLI with 16GB GDDR5 RAM.

Not surprisingly, the Predator 21 X weighs a lot - more than 10Kg including the PSUs. It is also very big (22.4 x 12.4 x 3.3in) and has a horrendously short battery life under load, meaning that whilst the Predator launched as a gaming laptop, it can also be used as a mobile workstation at a push.