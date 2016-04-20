Netflix will take advantage of your new TV's HDR support this year

Have a shiny new HDR-capable television but lack the content to take full advantage of it? Well, you won’t have to wait much longer, as Netflix has announced that over 150 hours of HDR content will make its way to the service by the end of 2016.

As of a few days ago, Netflix has given top tier 4K subscribers the ability to watch the epic first season of Marco Polo with HDR support, and it plans to expand its list of HDR-ready titles significantly in the coming months.

Though the service has not specified which titles will receive the visual upgrade by year’s close, Netflix did list a number of shows which will get HDR and Dolby Vision support in the not-too-distant future.

A highly-dynamic range of shows

These shows and films include A Series of Unfortunate Events, Bloodline, Chef’s Table, Hibana, Knights of Sidonia, Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Iron Fist, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Marvel’s The Defenders, The Do-Over and The Ridiculous Six.

Of the titles listed, only Marvel’s Iron Fist and The Defenders are not set for release until at least 2017 – the rest of the shows and films featured above are either dated for this year or already available in non-HDR formats.

Though Netflix is currently hitting hard with its plans for HDR, it was actually beaten to the punch by Amazon, releasing Mozart in the Jungle with HDR-support in June last year.